Beyond Meat Plans New R&D Center In Shanghai
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has finalized the lease for a new R&D center in Shanghai, China, as part of its global expansion strategy.
- The new center will be the company's first dedicated R&D facility outside the U.S.
- The facility will serve as a hub for innovation with a team of scientists and researchers focused on developing plant-based meat products that cater to customers and consumers in the Asia-Pacific region.
- The company intends to open the facility in the first half of 2022.
- Price Action: BYND shares are trading lower by 5.33% at $65.55 on the last check Monday.
