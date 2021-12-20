 Skip to main content

Beyond Meat Plans New R&D Center In Shanghai
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 1:37pm   Comments
  • Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYNDhas finalized the lease for a new R&D center in Shanghai, China, as part of its global expansion strategy.
  • The new center will be the company's first dedicated R&D facility outside the U.S.
  • The facility will serve as a hub for innovation with a team of scientists and researchers focused on developing plant-based meat products that cater to customers and consumers in the Asia-Pacific region.
  • The company intends to open the facility in the first half of 2022.
  • Price Action: BYND shares are trading lower by 5.33% at $65.55 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

