Equifax To Include 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Payment Information In Consumer Credit Reports
- Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) will be making 'Buy Now, Pay Later' (BNPL) payment information part of consumer credit reports.
- The company has created the policy for acceptance of BNPL tradelines in consumer credit files through Consumer Data Industry Association (CDIA) Metro 2 guidelines.
- "Equifax will be the first credit reporting agency to formalize a standard process for reporting BNPL tradelines for inclusion on traditional consumer credit reports," said Mark Luber, Chief Product Officer for U.S. Information Solutions (USIS) at Equifax.
- BNPL products, also known as point-of-sale financing, offer short-term, interest-free installment payments at checkout.
- Equifax will implement a new "business industry code" for BNPL starting in the first quarter of 2022.
- Price Action: EFX shares are trading lower by 0.90% at $274.15 on the last check Monday.
