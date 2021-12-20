 Skip to main content

Equifax To Include 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Payment Information In Consumer Credit Reports
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 11:40am   Comments
  • Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) will be making 'Buy Now, Pay Later' (BNPL) payment information part of consumer credit reports.
  • The company has created the policy for acceptance of BNPL tradelines in consumer credit files through Consumer Data Industry Association (CDIA) Metro 2 guidelines.
  • "Equifax will be the first credit reporting agency to formalize a standard process for reporting BNPL tradelines for inclusion on traditional consumer credit reports," said Mark Luber, Chief Product Officer for U.S. Information Solutions (USIS) at Equifax.
  • BNPL products, also known as point-of-sale financing, offer short-term, interest-free installment payments at checkout.
  • Equifax will implement a new "business industry code" for BNPL starting in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Price Action: EFX shares are trading lower by 0.90% at $274.15 on the last check Monday.

