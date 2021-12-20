 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Krispy Kreme Raises FY21 Outlook; Reaffirms Long-Term Forecast
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 9:20am   Comments
Share:
Krispy Kreme Raises FY21 Outlook; Reaffirms Long-Term Forecast
  • Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) has updated its guidance for full-year 2021, citing strong momentum in the fourth quarter.
  • The company raised the FY21 sales outlook to $1.37 billion - $1.385 billion from the prior view of $1.34 billion - $1.38 billion, against the consensus of $1.37 billion.
  • The company expects an adjusted EBITDA of $182 million - $187 million, versus the previous expectation of $178 million - $185 million.
  • "We have been able to successfully pass through price increases in the U.S. in September and November addressing inflation," stated CEO Mike Tattersfield.
  • Krispy Kreme also reiterated its long-term outlook for organic revenue growth of 9% - 11%, adjusted EBITDA growth of 12% - 14%, and adjusted net income growth of 18% - 22%.
  • Meanwhile, the company anticipates exceeding the long-term targets in the full year 2022.
  • Price Action: DNUT shares are trading lower by 2.15% at $16.80 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DNUT)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 1, 2021
4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Krispy Kreme's 'Let It Snow' Collection Includes Three New Holiday Doughnuts
Notable Krispy Kreme Insider Makes $3.5M Buy
4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Notable Krispy Kreme Insider Makes $3.5M Buy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com