Vision Marine Plans To Buyback 10% Of Common Stock
- Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) said its Board of Directors had authorized the repurchase of up to 10% of its common shares.
- The company plans to conduct the buyback through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions.
- "We believe that our shares represent a unique value-driven opportunity, as the boating industry is at a critical inflection point regarding the transition to clean, cost-effective zero carbon emission watercraft," said Chairman Alan Gaines.
- The company intends to repurchase shares using the company's working capital.
- Price Action: VMAR shares closed lower by 5.79% at $5.21 on Friday.
