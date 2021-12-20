 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vision Marine Plans To Buyback 10% Of Common Stock
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Share:
Vision Marine Plans To Buyback 10% Of Common Stock
  • Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) said its Board of Directors had authorized the repurchase of up to 10% of its common shares.
  • The company plans to conduct the buyback through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions.
  • "We believe that our shares represent a unique value-driven opportunity, as the boating industry is at a critical inflection point regarding the transition to clean, cost-effective zero carbon emission watercraft," said Chairman Alan Gaines.
  • The company intends to repurchase shares using the company's working capital.
  • Price Action: VMAR shares closed lower by 5.79% at $5.21 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies Adds COO Role To Chief Technology Officer Xavier Montagne
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com