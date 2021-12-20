 Skip to main content

Stantec To Design Expansion For Trillium Health Partners' Queensway Site
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 7:52am   Comments
Stantec To Design Expansion For Trillium Health Partners' Queensway Site
  • Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN) has been selected as the prime consultant to provide architectural, interior design, and building and civil engineering services for the new Queensway Health Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • When completed, the expansion will offer over 350 beds in a modern, dedicated centre for complex care and rehabilitation services.
  • The new hospital building will connect to the existing hospital complex via a pedestrian corridor.
  • As part of the redevelopment at Queensway, Stantec will also be designing minor renovations to the existing hospital.
  • Price Action: STN shares closed lower by 1.93% at $53.88 on Friday.

