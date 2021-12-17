Nio Offers Sneak Peek Into Saturday's 'Nio Day': Here Are The Details

A day ahead of the Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) annual "Nio Day 2021," the Chinese electric vehicle maker offered a glimpse of what to expect from the event.

Nio Day will take place in Suzhou city on Saturday and is themed "Hello World" to signal the company is "embracing the complex and ever-changing world with an open attitude."

Fifth Model Arriving: The newest member of the Nio product family will be unveiled, the company said in a blog on Friday. Earlier this week, Nio shared a teaser image of the model, which gave away a little, except for a cut-through taillight design.

Speculation is that it could be an ET5, a sedan. Nio announced in its third-quarter earnings statement it will roll out three new models on the Nio Technology Platform 2.0 in 2022. ET7, the company's first-ever sedan announced earlier this year, will be one of the three model launches for 2022. It is also rumored the company could announce a high-performance sports coupe called the EF9.

Nio's product lineup currently comprises all-electric ES6 and ES8 SUVs and the EC6 coupe SUV.

Alan Walker To Say "Hello World" Along With Nio: Nio is collaborating with Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, who will bring a virtual music live show to the company's international community.

The choice of Walker does not come as a surprise, as the company's first international foray has been to Norway, where it has set up shop and started commercial sales.

Walker will perform songs from his new album "World of Walker" and debut a new single, "Hello World," created especially for Nio and its Nio Day, the company said.

Nio Band Will Chime In With New Single: The Nio Band will reunite on stage of Nio Day 2021 to present its new single.

"It's about the wonderful stories in the NIO community with beautiful notes," the company added.

The reemergence of the COVID-19 threat has slightly dampened enthusiasm. The company reportedly said it will scale back more than half of the number of people on-site at the event to reduce the risk of the spread of the disease.

Benzinga will bring live coverage of the event and details on the key announcements from the event. Livestreaming of the event can be accessed here on Saturday morning. Stay tuned!

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were down 1.30% to $29.71 Friday morning at publication.

