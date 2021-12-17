Mattel Creations Teams Up With VeeFriends
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) revealed Mattel Creations has collaborated with VeeFriends, an NFT project, for a reimagined UNO deck featuring Gary Vaynerchuk's VeeFriends NFT signature characters.
- The new deck will offer UNO fans and NFT collectors the opportunity to own a VeeFriends collectible in the physical form of a UNO deck.
- Each VeeFriends x UNO deck will include one special, non-playable foil card to collect, featuring one of 17 of the VeeFriends characters, including Charming Cheetah, Sweet Swan, Gary Bee, and more.
- The VeeFriends x UNO deck will be available for a $25 pre-sale exclusively at MattelCreations.com starting December 17th at 9 am PST.
- Price Action: MAT shares are trading higher by 0.80% at $20.90 on the last check Friday.
