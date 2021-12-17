Wyndham Signs Multi-Hotel Agreement With Ceres Development
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) has signed an agreement with Ceres Development for three new Wyndham hotels, two in Indiana and one in Ohio.
- Wyndham Noblesville in Indiana is a 132-suite hotel with more than 3,000 square feet of meeting space. Wyndham Westfield, located 22 miles north of downtown Indianapolis, provides access to the nearby 400-acre Grand Park Sports Campus, Pacers Athletic Center, and Clay Terrace shopping center.
- Wyndham Avon in Ohio is a 113-suite hotel, steps away from various restaurants and shopping at Avon Commons Shopping Center and Crocker Park.
- "We are so excited to partner with Ceres Development on these three exceptional hotels in key midwestern markets," said Chip Ohlsson, Chief Development Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
- Price Action: WH shares are trading higher by 0.16% at $80.09 on the last check Friday.
