 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wyndham Signs Multi-Hotel Agreement With Ceres Development
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 10:46am   Comments
Share:
Wyndham Signs Multi-Hotel Agreement With Ceres Development
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) has signed an agreement with Ceres Development for three new Wyndham hotels, two in Indiana and one in Ohio. 
  • Wyndham Noblesville in Indiana is a 132-suite hotel with more than 3,000 square feet of meeting space. Wyndham Westfield, located 22 miles north of downtown Indianapolis, provides access to the nearby 400-acre Grand Park Sports Campus, Pacers Athletic Center, and Clay Terrace shopping center.
  • Wyndham Avon in Ohio is a 113-suite hotel, steps away from various restaurants and shopping at Avon Commons Shopping Center and Crocker Park.
  • "We are so excited to partner with Ceres Development on these three exceptional hotels in key midwestern markets," said Chip Ohlsson, Chief Development Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
  • Price Action: WH shares are trading higher by 0.16% at $80.09 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WH)

Room Service: Nightfood Wants to Sweep Through the Hospitality Industry With Sleep-Friendly Midnight Snacks
Wyndham To Launch La Quinta Hotel In China
13 Gaming And Lodging Stocks To Buy On The Omicron Dip
Trip.com Signs Strategic Agreement With Wyndham Hotels
Wyndham Hotels Adds Five New Microtel Inn & Suites In Oregon
Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com