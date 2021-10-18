Nio Day 2021 To Be Held Dec. 18: What You Need To Know

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)'s annual Nio Day event, where the electric vehicle manufacturer makes key product and service announcements, is set for December.

What Happened: The company confirmed on the Nio app as well as its Weibo account that Nio Day 2021 will held at the Olympic Sports Center in Suzhou, China on Dec. 18.

Suzhou was announced as the host city by Nio in late July following a multi-step selection process.

Suzhou is a city located west of Shanghai, and is close to Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, which reportedly have a large number of Nio users.

This will mark the company's fifth Nio Day. The previous one was held in Chengdu on Jan 9. At the event, Nio announced its first-ever sedan, named ET7, the Power Swap Station 2.0 and a 150kWh solid state battery pack, among other news.

What to Expect From Nio Day 2021: Nio is expected to give an update on whether the ET7 sedan is on track to begin deliveries by early 2022.

Another sedan, going by the name ET5, could make its appearance at the Nio Day 2021, Autohome.com reported in early September.

Nio has been sounding out its intention to launch a mass-market vehicle under a different brand name. Founder and CEO William Li confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that Nio has assembled a core team for the purpose.

Nio also said it plans to deliver three new models, including the ET7, by 2022. These models will use Nio Technology 2.0.

The company's long-rumored sportscar, named EF9, could be unveiled at the event, according to ElectricVehicleWeb. The news source premised its deduction on the registration of the trademark for EF9 by the company. Rumors also suggest the EF9 could be the convertible version of the Nio EP9, which was once the world's fastest car when it was unveiled in November 2016.

The company is also likely to shed light on the progress with its Norwegian market foray and also elaborate on additional overseas expansion.

Nio shares were trading 4.03% higher at $39.23 Monday morning.

