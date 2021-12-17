Freshpet Stock Plunges On FY21 Outlook Cut
- Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) lowered its FY21 sales outlook to $425 million - $430 million from the previous view of ~$445 million, against the consensus of $442.24 million.
- The company expects adjusted EBITDA for FY21 to be about $42 million (prior view ~$50 million).
- "Supply chain issues continue to cause new challenges for our business, this time with parts supplies for key packaging components," said CEO Billy Cyr.
- In November, Freshpet reported Q3 sales of $107.6 million, missing the consensus of $115.81 million.
- Price Action: FRPT shares are trading lower by 7.12% at $88.56 on the last check Friday.
