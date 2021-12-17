 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Adopts $400M Share Repurchase Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Share:
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Adopts $400M Share Repurchase Program
  • Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE: BFAM) said its Board of Directors had authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $400 million of stock.
  • The new program replaces and cancels the prior $300 million authorization announced in June 2018, of which approximately $0.2 million remained.
  • The share repurchase program does not have an expiration date and may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice.
  • Bright Horizons held $412.4 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: BFAM shares closed lower by 3.13% at $114.69 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BFAM)

COO North America Center Ops Of Bright Horizons Family Trades $5.3M In Company Stock
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Slumps As Q3 Revenue Lags Consensus, Dodges Outlook
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Earnings Preview: Bright Horizons Family
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com