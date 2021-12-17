Bright Horizons Family Solutions Adopts $400M Share Repurchase Program
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE: BFAM) said its Board of Directors had authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $400 million of stock.
- The new program replaces and cancels the prior $300 million authorization announced in June 2018, of which approximately $0.2 million remained.
- The share repurchase program does not have an expiration date and may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice.
- Bright Horizons held $412.4 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: BFAM shares closed lower by 3.13% at $114.69 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.