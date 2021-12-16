 Skip to main content

Tetra Tech Bags Position In All Six Lots On £1.7B UK Public Sector Framework
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 3:02pm   Comments
  • Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEKhas won a place on Crown Commercial Service's Construction Professional Services framework, which has a potential spend of £1.7 billion.
  • Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supports the U.K.'s public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.
  • The framework will cover multi-discipline environmental, civil, and structural engineering, building services engineering, architectural, cost management, and project management services.
  • Tetra Tech has secured a position on all six lots of the new four-year agreement.
  • The new framework replaces CCS's previous Project Management and Full Design Team Services framework (RM3741), on which Tetra Tech was a named supplier.
  • Price Action: TTEK shares are trading higher by 0.88% at $169.56 on the last check Thursday.

