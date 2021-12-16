 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AAR Secures $365M Contract To Support USAFE F-16 Aircraft
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 2:48pm   Comments
Share:
AAR Secures $365M Contract To Support USAFE F-16 Aircraft
  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) has secured a ten-year $365 million, firm-fixed-price, IDIQ contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to support U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) F-16 aircraft.
  • AAR will provide aircraft depot-level maintenance and repair primarily for F-16 aircraft allocated to USAFE and support possible overflow requirements for all USAF F-16 aircraft.
  • Work under the contract includes F-16 avionics and structural depot-level maintenance and modifications, Service Life Extension Program (SLEP) modifications, drop-in maintenance, and full strip, paint, and corrosion control on selected aircraft required to sustain the F-16 fleet throughout Europe.
  • Price Action: AIR shares are trading lower by 1.93% at $35.14 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIR)

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For AAR
RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Several Aerospace & Defense Companies
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 22, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com