Old Dominion Freight Line Plans General Rate Increase Of 4.9%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 2:10pm   Comments
  • Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) announced a general rate increase (GRI) of 4.9% applicable to rates established under the existing ODFL 559, 670, and 550 tariffs, effective January 3, 2022.
  • The company expects the rate increase to partially offset the rising costs of real estate, new equipment, technology investments, and competitive employee wage and benefit packages.
  • The rate increase also provides a nominal rise in minimum charges for intrastate, interstate, and cross-border lanes.
  • Price Action: ODFL shares are trading lower by 0.25% at $352.69 on the last check Thursday.

