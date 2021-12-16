 Skip to main content

Delta Expects Meaningful Profitability In 2022
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) presented its strategic priorities at its Capital Markets Day for the investor community.

  • Delta expects to deliver meaningful profitability in 2022 on its path to improved earnings power beyond pre-pandemic levels by 2024.
  • The airline set its top financial priority of restoring its financial foundation, focusing on efficiency and cash generation to achieve investment grade metrics by 2024.
  • "As our profitability improves, we are focused on reducing debt and strategically investing to build on our leadership position," commented Delta CFO Dan Janki.
  • Delta now expects to generate an adjusted pre-tax profit of ~$200 million in the December quarter. It introduced financial targets for 2022, 2023, 2024.
  • Delta expects to achieve Available seat miles of ~90% in 2022, ~100% in 2023, and +100% in 2024 compared to 2019.
  • NF CASM is expected to be up 7% - 10% in 2022, Up Low - Mid-Single Digits in 2023, and Up Low Single Digits in 2024.
  • Fuel ($ / gallon) is expected to be $2.20 - $2.30 for all the three years.
  • Gross Capital Expenditures of ~$6 billion in 2022, ~$5 billion - $5.5 billion in 2023, and ~$4.5 billion - $5 billion in 2024.
  • Delta expects FY24 Total Adjusted Revenue, ex-Refinery, over $50 billion, EPS to be greater than $7, Free Cash Flow of over $4 billion, and Adjusted Net Debt of ~$15 billion.
  • It also expects FY24 operating margin in mid-teens, operating cash flow over $9 billion, adjusted debt / EBITDAR 2.0x - 3.0x; 2024 ending liquidity of $5 billion - $6 billion, and ROIC in the mid-teens.
  • Price Action: DAL shares are trading lower by 1.00% at $36.25 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance

