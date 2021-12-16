 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kepler Communications To Test ÆTHER Network With Spire Global
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 1:06pm   Comments
Share:
Kepler Communications To Test ÆTHER Network With Spire Global
  • Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) and Kepler Communications signed a contract to launch a test of Kepler's ÆTHER network.
  • This will serve as an initial test bed for Kepler's ÆTHER service and will help Spire evaluate how the technology can support its goal to collect accurate, timely, and global data.
  • With ÆTHER, Kepler will solve one of the key challenges facing low earth orbit missions, which is limited connectivity with Earth, by relaying data through the ÆTHER network.
  • Spire will host Kepler's ÆTHER product aboard an upcoming Spire nanosatellite. The initial test is due to launch in Q4 2022.
  • Separately, Spire Global announced that it has successfully delivered a U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) payload to space aboard its 3U LEMUR CubeSat.
  • The satellite has been operating nominally since July 2021 and is performing on-orbit experiments to collect payload performance data.
  • Price Action: SPIR shares are trading lower by 4.04% at $3.61 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPIR)

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Spire Global Secures Contract Under European Space Agency's NAVISP Element 2 Program
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
BofA Initiates Spire Global At Neutral, Sees 20% Upside
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com