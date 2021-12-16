Kepler Communications To Test ÆTHER Network With Spire Global
- Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) and Kepler Communications signed a contract to launch a test of Kepler's ÆTHER network.
- This will serve as an initial test bed for Kepler's ÆTHER service and will help Spire evaluate how the technology can support its goal to collect accurate, timely, and global data.
- With ÆTHER, Kepler will solve one of the key challenges facing low earth orbit missions, which is limited connectivity with Earth, by relaying data through the ÆTHER network.
- Spire will host Kepler's ÆTHER product aboard an upcoming Spire nanosatellite. The initial test is due to launch in Q4 2022.
- Separately, Spire Global announced that it has successfully delivered a U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) payload to space aboard its 3U LEMUR CubeSat.
- The satellite has been operating nominally since July 2021 and is performing on-orbit experiments to collect payload performance data.
- Price Action: SPIR shares are trading lower by 4.04% at $3.61 on the last check Thursday.
