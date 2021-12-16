Tantech Wins Order To Export 10 Customized Midibuses To Ecuador
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co Ltd, has won a new order for 10 of its customizable midibuses. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
- The vehicles will be exported to a customer in Ecuador, with primary use at a local school.
- Shangchi Automobile's diesel light midibuses feature a manual 5-speed transmission with seating for 18 passengers.
- "The fact that our midibuses will be used primarily at a local school underscores the safety and reliability of our vehicles," said CEO Wangfeng Yan.
- Price Action: TANH shares are trading lower by 2.01% at $0.48 on the last check Thursday.
