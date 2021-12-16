 Skip to main content

Tantech Wins Order To Export 10 Customized Midibuses To Ecuador
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co Ltd, has won a new order for 10 of its customizable midibuses. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
  • The vehicles will be exported to a customer in Ecuador, with primary use at a local school.
  • Shangchi Automobile's diesel light midibuses feature a manual 5-speed transmission with seating for 18 passengers.
  • "The fact that our midibuses will be used primarily at a local school underscores the safety and reliability of our vehicles," said CEO Wangfeng Yan.
  • Price Action: TANH shares are trading lower by 2.01% at $0.48 on the last check Thursday.

