Poland's PBI Group Bonds With Kyndryl For Digital Transformation
- IT infrastructure provider Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) and PBI Group, one of the largest manufacturers in Poland, collaborated to accelerate PBI's digital transformation.
- The partnership aims to modernize PBI's IT processes to unify PBI's 15 locations in three voivodeships, employing over 1,000 people.
- Now PBI Group can accelerate its business transformation and manage and run mission-critical IT processes more seamlessly. Additionally, PBI Group can improve the overall quality of its internal processes and accelerate its competitive advantage.
- "We're proud that PBI Group has selected Kyndryl for this important and strategic project," said Paweł Raczyński, Managing Director of Kyndryl Poland and Baltics. "We know that our customers value the quality of our services because we can diagnose and solve problems related to the operation of IT infrastructure and because we combine various business areas and build solutions that have a real impact on our environment."
- Price Action: KD shares traded higher by 5.01% at $18.67 on the last check Thursday.
