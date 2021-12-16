Infy, Australian Open Extend Collaboration Until 2026
Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) extended its digital innovation partnership with the Australian Open (AO) until 2026. The expanded collaboration will see Infosys and Tennis Australia continue to harness Big Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, and Cloud technologies.
- The multi-year commitment builds on the last three years of high impact between Infosys and the AO and follows strong results achieved in a pandemic-impacted 2021 event.
- Andrew Groth, Infosys EVP, said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Tennis Australia for a further five years and to continue reimagining the Australian Open's world-class digital offerings. For us, this collaboration is about digital innovation providing greater access to the wonderful sport of tennis and helping to build it into a truly global and inclusive game."
- The subsidiary Infosys Consulting Pte Ltd acquired Singapore Telecommunications Ltd's (Singtel) delivery center in Malaysia, Global Enterprise International Malaysia, for SGD 6 million (about $4.4 million).
- Price Action: INFY shares traded higher by 3.87% at $24.16 on the last check Thursday.
