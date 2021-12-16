 Skip to main content

EVgo Launches New Mobile App
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 9:35am   Comments
  • EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has unveiled the all-new EVgo mobile app
  • The app's design, features, and performance aims to provide a streamlined driver experience, giving customers personalized charging services while on the go.
  • Customers can charge with EVgo and its roaming partners in three steps: plugin, tap to start, and charge up.
  • The new app has enhanced search capabilities, enabling drivers to search by business or location, charger name, points of interest, location, etc.
  • Price Action: EVGO shares are trading lower by 1.44% at $11.00 on the last check Thursday.

News Small Cap

