NV5 Pockets $15M Infrastructure Engineering Design Contract From NYCDDC
- NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) has secured a three-year, $15 million term agreement from the New York City Department of Design and Construction (NYCDDC).
- NV5 will provide engineering design and related services for large infrastructure projects throughout the five boroughs of New York City.
- NV5 has provided professional design and inspection services to NYCDDC since the agency's inception in 1996.
- Price Action: NVEE shares are trading lower by 0.95% at $123.12 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.