 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NV5 Pockets $15M Infrastructure Engineering Design Contract From NYCDDC
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 1:23pm   Comments
Share:
NV5 Pockets $15M Infrastructure Engineering Design Contract From NYCDDC
  • NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEEhas secured a three-year, $15 million term agreement from the New York City Department of Design and Construction (NYCDDC).
  • NV5 will provide engineering design and related services for large infrastructure projects throughout the five boroughs of New York City.
  • NV5 has provided professional design and inspection services to NYCDDC since the agency's inception in 1996.
  • Price Action: NVEE shares are trading lower by 0.95% at $123.12 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVEE)

NV5 Global Bags $4M In Middle East Projects
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
CEO Of Nv5 Global Makes $4.5M Sale
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com