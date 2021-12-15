PRIMECorp Picks Axon Evidence To Connect Police Services Across British Columbia
- Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) and subsidiary Axon Public Safety Canada, Inc. reported PRIMECorp will be deploying Axon Evidence to all supported police services in British Columbia. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- PRIMECorp is the organization that manages PRIME-BC by providing operational and technical support for the system.
- Axon Evidence is a cloud-based digital evidence platform that allows agencies and investigators to store, manage, transfer and share digital evidence across all public safety agencies.
- The company noted that Axon Evidence deployment will help reduce costs and allocate resources.
- Price Action: AXON shares are trading lower by 1.25% at $143.89 on the last check Wednesday.
