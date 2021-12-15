Jiuzi Signs Sales Cooperation Contract With Chinese EV Brand Distributor
- Jiuzi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: JZXN) said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co Ltd, has entered into a sales cooperation agreement with Brilliance Xinri Automobile Sales Co Ltd.
- Brilliance Xinri is a brand distributor of electric vehicles (EVs) in China.
- Zhejiang Jiuzi will establish a franchise store in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, exclusively for the promotion and sales of the Brilliance Xinri EVs.
- Brilliance Xinri will offer training and cover training-related expenses for the franchise store's sales crew.
- Zhejiang Jiuzi will first order 24 units of Brilliance Xinri EVs and keep a monthly SKU (stock keeping unit) of 24 Brilliance Xinri EVs during the term of the cooperation.
- Price Action: JZXN shares traded lower by 2.50% at $1.56 on the last check Wednesday.
