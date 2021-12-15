 Skip to main content

Jiuzi Signs Sales Cooperation Contract With Chinese EV Brand Distributor
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 10:44am   Comments
  • Jiuzi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: JZXN) said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co Ltd, has entered into a sales cooperation agreement with Brilliance Xinri Automobile Sales Co Ltd.
  • Brilliance Xinri is a brand distributor of electric vehicles (EVs) in China.
  • Zhejiang Jiuzi will establish a franchise store in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, exclusively for the promotion and sales of the Brilliance Xinri EVs.
  • Brilliance Xinri will offer training and cover training-related expenses for the franchise store's sales crew.
  • Zhejiang Jiuzi will first order 24 units of Brilliance Xinri EVs and keep a monthly SKU (stock keeping unit) of 24 Brilliance Xinri EVs during the term of the cooperation. 
  • Price Action: JZXN shares traded lower by 2.50% at $1.56 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

