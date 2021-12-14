Police Arrest Tesla Worker Over Allegedly Shooting Colleague In The Automaker's Fremont Factory Parking Lot

Police in Fremont, California arrested a 29-year-old suspect in a homicide that took place Monday afternoon in a parking lot of Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory.

What Happened: Police said they arrested Anthony Solima of Milpitas, California on a homicide warrant. The identity of the victim was not disclosed in a statement issued by the Fremont Police Department through Nixle, a community information service.

The arrested suspect, as well as the victim, were both workers at the factory, as per the statement.

“Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. They learned that the victim and had just finished a shift at the Tesla manufacturing factory before being shot in the parking lot as he left. Within several hours, detectives developed leads on a potential suspect who also worked with the victim.”

Detectives have learned that the victim and the suspect had been arguing earlier in the day and the suspect had suddenly walked off the job.

Why It Matters: More than 10,000 persons are employed at Tesla’s Fremont facility, as per the company’s website. The factory is currently the only active manufacturing plant of Tesla in the United States.

The investigation into the homicide remains active as detectives continue to follow up. There are no outstanding suspects and the police don't believe there is “any additional risk to the community,” as per the statement. They are requesting information about this case from members of the public whom they have asked to come forward if they recognize Solima from the day of the shooting.

In October, Tesla was ordered to pay $137 million to a former Black elevator operator at its Fremont plant after a federal jury said the company failed to take sufficient steps to prevent the employee from being harassed at the workplace.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Tesla shares closed nearly 0.8% lower at $958.51 in the regular session and fell another 0.54% in the after-hours trading.

