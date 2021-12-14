Leidos Bags $61.5M DHS CISA Contract To Support Emergency Responders
- Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) has secured the $61.5 million U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) contract to support emergency responders.
- The competitive single-award hybrid contract holds a nine-month base period of performance and four one-year options.
- Through this contract, Leidos will provide scientific, engineering, and technical assistance to CISA.
- Leidos will provide technical expertise in priority telecommunications services systems engineering.
- Price Action: LDOS shares are trading lower by 1.20% at $88.57 on the last check Tuesday.
