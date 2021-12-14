 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Leidos Bags $61.5M DHS CISA Contract To Support Emergency Responders
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 2:48pm   Comments
Share:
Leidos Bags $61.5M DHS CISA Contract To Support Emergency Responders
  • Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) has secured the $61.5 million U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) contract to support emergency responders. 
  • The competitive single-award hybrid contract holds a nine-month base period of performance and four one-year options.
  • Through this contract, Leidos will provide scientific, engineering, and technical assistance to CISA. 
  • Leidos will provide technical expertise in priority telecommunications services systems engineering.
  • Price Action: LDOS shares are trading lower by 1.20% at $88.57 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LDOS)

Leidos Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Narrows FY21 Revenue Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com