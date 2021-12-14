 Skip to main content

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Orders 10 Xos Electric Delivery Trucks
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 2:42pm   Comments
  • Xos Inc (NASDAQ: XOShas received a purchase order from Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits for 10 Xos Class 7 refrigerated beverage trucks. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The vehicles will be deployed from Southern Glazer's Dallas/Ft. Worth distribution center and will be used as part of the delivery fleet supporting the North Texas market in the second half of 2022.
  • "We look forward to deploying the initial 10 Xos trucks into our fleet in 2022 and continuing to identify creative opportunities to reduce our environmental impact," said Ron Flanary, SVP of Operations, Southern Glazer's. 
  • Price Action: XOS shares are trading higher by 0.95% at $3.20 on the last check Tuesday.

