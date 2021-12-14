 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Color Star Tech Forges MOU With Alibaba Cloud; Shares Pop
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 2:42pm   Comments
Share:
Color Star Tech Forges MOU With Alibaba Cloud; Shares Pop

Entertainment technology company Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CSCWforged a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Cloud. 

  • The two parties will be at China Pavilion, World Expo 2020 in Dubai, on December 25 - 26 to join hands and explore potential in-depth cooperation. 
  • In the future, Color Star will have further cooperation in technical fields like cloud computing and artificial intelligence. 
  • The World Expo is an international expo event with significant influence and a long history of over 100 years. 
  • Alibaba Cloud is the world's third-leading cloud computing Company and an official partner of the China Pavilion at the Dubai World Expo.
  • Mr. Douglas, the spokesperson of Color Star, commented: "We are honored to cooperate with Alibaba Cloud. This will greatly help and improve the Company's next step in the technology sphere and technology creation such as metaverse."
  • Related Content: Alibaba, Baidu Continue To Gain Cloud Market Share At The Cost Of Huawei, Tencent
  • Price Action: CSCW shares traded higher by 2.51% at $0.47 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + CSCW)

Alibaba's Sole Bear Analyst Considers Stock A Valuation Trap Amid Mounting Regulatory Risks
Alibaba, JD, Tencent and Nio Rivals Li Auto, Xpeng Fall In Hong Kong On Renewed Property Sector Woes
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BABA
Alibaba, Baidu Continue To Gain Cloud Market Share At The Cost Of Huawei, Tencent
Alibaba, Tencent and JD Lead Hang Seng Higher On China Regulatory Easing Optimism; Nio Rivals Li Auto, Xpeng Also Strike Gains
How Is Alibaba Stock Shaping Up Ahead Of Its Analyst Day Scheduled For The Upcoming Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com