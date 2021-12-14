 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Li-Cycle Enters Multi-Year Strategic Deal With LG; Secures $50M Equity Investment
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 10:24am   Comments
Share:
Li-Cycle Enters Multi-Year Strategic Deal With LG; Secures $50M Equity Investment
  • Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICYplans to proceed with the construction of its first commercial Hub facility, being developed within the Eastman Business Park near Rochester, New York.
  • Li-Cycle will increase the input processing capacity of the Hub by over 40% and be able to process battery material equivalent to ~225,000 electric vehicles per year.
  • The company estimates that the Hub will require a total capital investment of ~$485 million (+/-15%), funded from existing balance sheet cash.
  • It held cash and equivalents of $2.4 million as of July 31, 2021.
  • Strategic Collaboration: Additionally, Li-Cycle entered a manufacturing scrap supply and nickel sulphate off-take agreement non-binding letter of intent with LG Chem, Ltd., and LG Energy Solution, Ltd. 
  • LG Chem and LG Energy Solution will make a $50 million equity investment in Li-Cycle at $11.32 per common share upon completing the commercial agreements by March 13, 2022. 
  • Li-Cycle will supply LG Chem and LG Energy Solution with 20,000 tonnes of nickel contained in nickel sulphate from its Rochester Hub facility over ten years, starting in 2023.
  • Price Action: LICY shares are trading lower by 4.06% at $11.10 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LICY)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Li-Cycle Names Debbie Simpson As Finance Chief
12 Publicly Traded Companies On Fast Company's 'Next Big Things In Tech' List
EXCLUSIVE: Li-Cycle Announces Collaboration With Arrival In Effort To Improve Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling
7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 23, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com