What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 13, 2021 11:37am   Comments
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading lower on above-average volume Monday. The stock has been volatile amid reopening uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 omicron variant.

AMC Entertainment's average session volume is about 44.2 million over a 100-day period. Monday's trading volume had already exceeded 35 million before midday.

The stock is trending across social media platforms. AMC Entertainment was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time.

The stock may be continuing to face selling pressure after Form 4 filings from last week showed that AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron sold 312,500 shares and the company's CFO sold 18,316 shares.

Aron posted an AMC Investor Connect update on Twitter today saying there are now more than 500,000 registered members.

See Also: AMC Giving Away Free NFTs: Here's How You Can Get One

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment has traded as high as $72.62 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 14.10% at $23.58 at time of publication.

Photo: samantha celera from Flickr.

Posted-In: Adam Aron why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

