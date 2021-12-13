What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Shares Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading lower on above-average volume Monday. The stock has been volatile amid reopening uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 omicron variant.

AMC Entertainment's average session volume is about 44.2 million over a 100-day period. Monday's trading volume had already exceeded 35 million before midday.

The stock is trending across social media platforms. AMC Entertainment was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time.

The stock may be continuing to face selling pressure after Form 4 filings from last week showed that AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron sold 312,500 shares and the company's CFO sold 18,316 shares.

Aron posted an AMC Investor Connect update on Twitter today saying there are now more than 500,000 registered members.

We now have more than 500,000 members of AMC Investor Connect. Remember, if you are a U.S. or international AMC shareholder, and you enroll in our Investor Connect by December 31, you’ll receive for free this NFT and other benefits. It’s also free to join: https://t.co/b5l62CQlD0 pic.twitter.com/sn8Jaxz224 — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) December 13, 2021

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment has traded as high as $72.62 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 14.10% at $23.58 at time of publication.

Photo: samantha celera from Flickr.