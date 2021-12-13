 Skip to main content

Shift Technologies Enters $100M Floorplan Facility With Ally Financial
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 11:48am   Comments
  • Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SFTannounced a $100 million committed floorplan facility with Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY), a digital financial services company. 
  • The new floorplan financing has a two-year term, expiring December 9, 2023.
  • "Our business is rapidly scaling, with 2021 sales expected to more than triple compared to 2020. As a result, our financing needs have grown as well," said CEO Oded Shein.
  • Shift Technologies expects the new facility to improve its capital position, doubling the availability of the previous floor plan.
  • Price Action: SFT shares are trading lower by 8.86% at $3.60 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

