Shift Technologies Enters $100M Floorplan Facility With Ally Financial
- Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SFT) announced a $100 million committed floorplan facility with Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY), a digital financial services company.
- The new floorplan financing has a two-year term, expiring December 9, 2023.
- "Our business is rapidly scaling, with 2021 sales expected to more than triple compared to 2020. As a result, our financing needs have grown as well," said CEO Oded Shein.
- Shift Technologies expects the new facility to improve its capital position, doubling the availability of the previous floor plan.
- Price Action: SFT shares are trading lower by 8.86% at $3.60 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks