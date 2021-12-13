 Skip to main content

Taylor Morrison Home Renews Stock Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 11:26am   Comments
Taylor Morrison Home Renews Stock Buyback Program
  • Taylor Morrison Home Corp's (NYSE: TMHCBoard of Directors has authorized a renewal of its stock repurchase program through June 30, 2024.
  • The program permits the repurchase of up to $250 million of the common stock, replacing the prior $250 million buyback approval scheduled to expire on December 31, 2022.
  • The company held $374.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: TMHC shares are trading lower by 1.62% at $34.41 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks

