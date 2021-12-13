Farmmi Wins Export Order To Dubai
- Farmmi Inc's (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd has won an export order for its dried Shiitake mushrooms. The customer will export Farmmi's products to Dubai. The financial details were not disclosed.
- "We continue to meet increased demand levels from our customers for our high-quality agricultural products, and have successfully helped our customers by delivering our orders as promised," said CEO Yefang Zhang.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 0.57% at $0.25 in premarket on the last check Monday.
