Farmmi Wins Export Order To Dubai
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 9:21am   Comments
Farmmi Wins Export Order To Dubai
  • Farmmi Inc's (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd has won an export order for its dried Shiitake mushrooms. The customer will export Farmmi's products to Dubai. The financial details were not disclosed.
  • "We continue to meet increased demand levels from our customers for our high-quality agricultural products, and have successfully helped our customers by delivering our orders as promised," said CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 0.57% at $0.25 in premarket on the last check Monday.

