Intel To Invest $7B In Malaysia Chip Plant
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7 billion) in expanding its manufacturing capabilities in advanced semiconductor packaging technology in Penang, Malaysia, Bloomberg reports.
- The addition of advanced packaging capabilities to Intel’s operations in Malaysia will amplify its supporting activities and global service center.
- Intel CEO Patrick Paul Gelsinger, Malaysia’s Trade Minister Azmin Ali, and Malaysian Investment Development Authority CEO Arham Abdul Rahman will attend a press conference on investment on December 15 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
- The investment will position Malaysia as critical manufacturing and shared services hub.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.43% at $50.81 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.