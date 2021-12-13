 Skip to main content

Intel To Invest $7B In Malaysia Chip Plant
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 5:39am   Comments
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7 billion) in expanding its manufacturing capabilities in advanced semiconductor packaging technology in Penang, Malaysia, Bloomberg reports.
  • The addition of advanced packaging capabilities to Intel’s operations in Malaysia will amplify its supporting activities and global service center.
  • Intel CEO Patrick Paul Gelsinger, Malaysia’s Trade Minister Azmin Ali, and Malaysian Investment Development Authority CEO Arham Abdul Rahman will attend a press conference on investment on December 15 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
  • The investment will position Malaysia as critical manufacturing and shared services hub.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.43% at $50.81 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

