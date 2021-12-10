 Skip to main content

Figs Names Daniella Turenshine As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 2:15pm   Comments
Figs Names Daniella Turenshine As Finance Chief
  • Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Lawrence has decided to retire, effective December 24, 2021.
  • Jeff joined FIGS in December 2020, coming out of retirement to help lead FIGS' IPO earlier this year.
  • The company has appointed its SVP of Finance and Strategy, Daniella Turenshine, as CFO effective December 24, 2021.
  • She received her MBA from Harvard Business School and an AB in Finance and Economics from Princeton University.
  • Price Action: FIGS shares are trading lower by 22.3% at $24.24 on the last check Friday.

