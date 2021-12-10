Figs Names Daniella Turenshine As Finance Chief
- Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Lawrence has decided to retire, effective December 24, 2021.
- Jeff joined FIGS in December 2020, coming out of retirement to help lead FIGS' IPO earlier this year.
- The company has appointed its SVP of Finance and Strategy, Daniella Turenshine, as CFO effective December 24, 2021.
- She received her MBA from Harvard Business School and an AB in Finance and Economics from Princeton University.
- Price Action: FIGS shares are trading lower by 22.3% at $24.24 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Movers Trading Ideas