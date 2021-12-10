 Skip to main content

FAT Brands Enters Libya With 10-Store Deal
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
FAT Brands Enters Libya With 10-Store Deal
  • FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FAT) signed a new deal to enter Libya with 10 new franchised restaurants. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • The new stores will be five co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Grill & Wings locations and five co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express restaurants. The new stores will be opened over three years.
  • "The Middle East is an important growth area for FAT Brands," said CEO Andy Wiederhorn.
  • Franchisee Al Majmoua Al Moutakamila is spearheading the 10-store deal, marking the first co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Grill & Wings location to date in the region.
  • Price Action: FAT shares are trading higher by 1.34% at $10.56 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

