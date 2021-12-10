3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Expeditors International of Washington

What's Happening: Morgan Stanley recently downgraded Expeditors International from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What Expeditors International of Washington Does: Expeditors International of Washington is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider, mainly focused on international freight forwarding.

Alphabet

What's Happening: Roku reached a multi-year agreement with Alphabet Google to keep YouTube and YouTube TV on its streaming platform, CNBC reported.

What Alphabet Does: Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads.

Automatic Data Processing