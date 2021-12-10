Elon Musk Says He Is Thinking About Quitting His Jobs At Tesla, SpaceX To Become A 'Full-Time' Influencer

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday he is thinking of quitting his jobs and becoming a "full-time" influencer.

What Happened: The world’s richest person in his typical style asked his 65.8 million large following on Twitter what they think of him quitting the CEO roles at Tesla and SpaceX to become a full-time influencer.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

See Also: President Joe Biden Finally Acknowledges Tesla When It Comes To Future Of EVs...Well, Sort Of

The billionaire CEO has in the past sent shares of his company on a wild ride and moved cryptocurrency prices with his banter and comments on Twitter, the social media platform where he is a regular.

How Musk’s Tweets Have Moved Shares: Just last month, Musk asked his fan-following on Twitter what it thinks of his proposal to sell about a tenth of his holdings in Tesla. Musk’s poll secured over 3.5 million votes, with nearly 58% voting in favor of him selling the shares.

Musk has since sold about $11.8 billion worth of shares at an average price of $1,073, according to a Twitter post by Gary Black, the managing partner at The Future Fund LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

See Also: Elon Musk Sells Another $963M Tesla Stock Amid Insider Selling Frenzy On The S&P500

Tesla shares soared last month and joined the $1 trillion market capitalization after Musk expressed surprise that the news around car rental company Hertz Global Holdings (OTC: HTZZ) has landed its biggest ever order from a rental car company is driving up the shares.

Both Tesla and Hertz shares later fell after Musk denied a contract had been signed.

Musk’s signature one-liner tweets often lead to wide swings in the price of assets, not just in Tesla, but other assets such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as well.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 6.10% lower at $1,003.80 a share on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy of Steve Jurvetson via Flickr