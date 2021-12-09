 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Renren Shares Are Falling
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2021 3:28pm   Comments
Share:
Why Renren Shares Are Falling

Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) is trading lower Thursday after the commercial division of the New York State Supreme Court declined to approve a settlement in derivative litigation for the company.

The court rejected the procedure under the stipulation for setting the record date for determining the holders of Renren's shares and American depositary shares entitled to distributions from the settlement fund.

The court also stated that the proposed fee award to the plaintiffs' counsel was too high. The court intends to issue a written order sometime soon. 

See Also: 12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Renren operates as a used automobile business. It sells used automobiles and related products; arranges financing options for customers through financial services partners; and provides credit financing to used automobile dealerships.

RENN Price Action: Renren has traded as high as $28.38 and as low as $4.55 over a 52-week period. 

The stock was down 55.20% at $11.67 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RENN)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; US Initial Jobless Claims Drop To 52-Year Low
Renren In Search Of Identity As Its Stock Surges On Lawsuit Settlement
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
35 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Legal Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com