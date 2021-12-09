 Skip to main content

Goodyear, Monolith Tie-Up On Carbon Black Produced From Methane, Biomethane
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 1:53pm   Comments
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) has signed a collaboration agreement and letter of intent with Monolith to develop and potentially use carbon black produced from methane and/or biomethane for tires. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • Carbon black is a key ingredient in tires, providing compounds in the tires with strength, improved tear resistance, and increased abrasion resistance. A typical consumer tire is 15-20% carbon black by weight.
  • Goodyear noted traditional carbon black comes from the combustion of residual oil or coal tar oil.
  • Monolith's plasma-based process takes advantage of renewable electricity to complete methane pyrolysis and results in the output of only carbon and hydrogen.
  • Price Action: GT shares are trading higher by 2.02% at $22.7 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

