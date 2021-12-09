Cathie Wood Warns Demand Destruction In Used Car Space Could Lead To Serious Issues In Auto Credit Markets

Ark Invest CEO and popular money manager Cathie Wood warned on Wednesday that the latest used car price data indicates demand destruction due to increased preference for electric vehicles could lead to serious issues in the auto credit markets.

What Happened: Wholesale used vehicle prices increased 3.9% month-over-month in November while sales were down 2% year-on-year, as per the latest data from Manheim and Cox Automotive.

Further, retail supply ended at 49 days in November, much above a normal of 44 days. Wholesale supply ended at 29 days in November, higher than the normal of 23 days.

The final week of November brought large fluctuations in supply metrics due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Manheim said in a report.

Overall, the data shows wholesale prices increased even as vehicle inventories, which are already at a record low, stayed longer at dealerships.

Wood tweeted to warn that the demand destruction is likely to cause serious problems in the auto debt markets this time around.

Demand destruction in the used car space, especially given the increasing preference for electric vehicles, is likely to cause serious problems in the auto debt/credit markets. During 2008-09, auto credits held up better than any others. This time will be different. https://t.co/uhoKwzBCdA — Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) December 9, 2021

“During 2008-09, auto credits held up better than any others. This time will be different,” Wood said.

The U.S. auto industry was severely hit during the great 2008 recession, with the "Big Three" U.S. car companies General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Chrysler, and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) facing potential insolvency.

Sales declined as Americans stopped buying big and more profitable vehicles as gas prices rose. Chrysler and GM were forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2009.

Why It Matters: The new vehicle industry is already battling low inventory and record high prices due to the global chip shortages, which in turn pushed up the demand and prices for the used vehicles as well.

The latest data shows a steep rise in prices for used cars even as sales in November slipped year-on-year and remained flat over October.

The Manheim report said new vehicle sales were down 17% year-on-year in November and down 4% month-over-month.