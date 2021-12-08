 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FREYR's Partner 24M Technologies Inks EV Battery Deal With Volkswagen
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 3:13pm   Comments
Share:
FREYR's Partner 24M Technologies Inks EV Battery Deal With Volkswagen
  • FREYR Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) welcomes strategic partnership and investment between its partner, 24M Technologies, Inc., and Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) to manufacture next-generation lithium-ion EV batteries using 24M's SemiSolid platform. 
  • The partnership is focused on developing production technology for SemiSolid battery cells for use in VWAG electric vehicles.
  • Volkswagen will make a strategic investment into 24M and establish a subsidiary that will, in cooperation with 24M, develop a SemiSolid battery cell production technology for automotive applications. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • In 2020, FREYR signed a license agreement with 24M with rights to unlimited production of battery cells based on 24M's current and all future technology.
  • Price Action: FREY shares are trading higher by 7.60% at $11.47 and VWAGY higher by 7.67% at $31.94 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FREY)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 18, 2021
Why Morgan Stanley Is Bullish On Battery Pure-Play FREYR
FREYR Forms JV With Koch Strategic Platforms For Clean Battery Cell Manufacturing
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com