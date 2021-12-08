RLX Technology Adopts $500M Stock Buyback Program
- RLX Technology Inc (NYSE: RLX) board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $500 million of its shares.
- The company plans to make the buyback over a period until December 31, 2023.
- RLX Technology expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.
- It held $2.28 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: RLX shares are trading higher by 24.2% at $4.859 on the last check Wednesday.
