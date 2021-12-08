 Skip to main content

RLX Technology Adopts $500M Stock Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
RLX Technology Adopts $500M Stock Buyback Program
  • RLX Technology Inc (NYSE: RLXboard of directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $500 million of its shares.
  • The company plans to make the buyback over a period until December 31, 2023.
  • RLX Technology expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.
  • It held $2.28 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: RLX shares are trading higher by 24.2% at $4.859 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

