These Are The Biggest Upgrades Coming To 2022 Tesla Model 3 And Model Y

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 4:19pm   Comments
These Are The Biggest Upgrades Coming To 2022 Tesla Model 3 And Model Y

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) often upgrades its vehicles, routinely sending free software updates to owners to improve vehicles whenever necessary, not waiting for a new model year.

Some new information out of Europe, shared by Drive Tesla Canada, reports the new 2022 Models 3 and Y are getting some small and large upgrades.

The first is in cabin radar. While Tesla has removed radar from the exterior of its vehicles, it looks like a new high precision radar is making its way inside. This interior radar could sense children who may be accidentally left in the car and also assist in an anti-theft system.

Also listed is a new connectivity card. While Tesla's current vehicles can utilize 3G and 4G cellular signals to download updates, browse the web or get traffic data, this new card could allow vehicles to connect to 5G high-speed mobile networks.

Another change to a core piece of the vehicle is a “super horn,” which is listed as a 3-in-1 horn, alarm and loudspeaker. This sounds similar to Tesla's sentry mode security system, which not only blows the horn in the event the car is broken into but turns up the vehicle's in-car stereo system to the maximum volume to draw more attention to the vehicle.

As we've seen out of Gigafactory Shanghai, Tesla is also updating newer vehicles with an AMD processor for faster loading and being able to support more graphically demanding games.

Photo of Tesla Model 3, courtesy of Tesla Inc.

