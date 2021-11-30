Video Shows Tesla Model Y With AMD Ryzen Processor Brings Infotainment Improvements

It was recently revealed Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Performance Model Y in China would be enhanced in more ways than one. In addition to the vehicle having an impressive 0 to 60 time of 3.5 seconds, it now also comes with a high-performance AMD Ryzen processor.

A new video from @42how on Twitter shows a side-by-side comparison of the new processor compared to what Tesla used to offer. The new AMD upgrade seems to offer faster app loading and more fluid performance.

The upgrade is noticeable and it makes sense. Tesla's vehicles are almost more tech than car, so to offer premium processing power in its more expensive options lines up with the types of upgrades expected from a tech company, while still enhancing the in-car experience.

Photo courtesy of Tesla Inc