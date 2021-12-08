 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon, IMAX To Livestream Dec. 9 Kanye West-Drake Concert After Feud Resolved
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 08, 2021 3:38pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon, IMAX To Livestream Dec. 9 Kanye West-Drake Concert After Feud Resolved

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and IMAX Corp. (NYSE: IMAX) will be livestreaming Kanye West and Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert on Dec. 9.  

What Happened: The concert will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. According to a Deadline report, the event will stream on Amazon Prime Video at 8:00 pm. PT and will also be made available on the Amazon Music app and Amazon Music Twitch.

IMAX will also present the concert as a livestreamed one-night-only event at select U.S. theaters.

See Also: Global Small Cap Conference, Day 1: How to Trade & Invest in Small Cap Stocks

Why It Is Happening: Hoover was the co-founder of the Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples and was sentenced to six life sentences for ordering the 1973 killing of a rival drug dealer. In 1997, he was convicted on additional charges tied to his gang activities, including murder, conspiracy, extortion and money laundering.

West requested clemency for Hoover during a 2018 meeting with President Donald Trump, but he was turned down. The concert is designed to call attention to the work of prison sentencing reform organizations including Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0 and Uptown People’s Law Center.

The concert also marks the first new collaboration between West and Drake after their resolving of a longstanding feud last month, and is West's first headlining concert in five years.

“We’re extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about, and to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

Photo: Kanye West, photographed by Super 45 | Música Independiente / Flickr Creative Commons

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Trucker Crisis Hampers Amazon's Holiday Season Aspirations
Tesla Vs. Rivian Vs. Lucid Vs. Fisker Vs. Lordstown Vs. Canoo: How BofA Says The EV Makers Stack Up
Amazon Stock Ignores Massive AWS Glitch, Follows Chart Patterns: What's Next?
3 Reasons To Buy Facebook Stock Following Pullback
The State Reform Act Might End Up Decriminalizing Cannabis on a Federal Level a Month After California Bill Boosts CBD Market
This Company Wants to Help Bring Blockchain Technology to Healthcare
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: concert Drake Kanye West Larry Hoover livestreamingNews Small Cap Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com