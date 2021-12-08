Amazon, IMAX To Livestream Dec. 9 Kanye West-Drake Concert After Feud Resolved

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and IMAX Corp. (NYSE: IMAX) will be livestreaming Kanye West and Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert on Dec. 9.

What Happened: The concert will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. According to a Deadline report, the event will stream on Amazon Prime Video at 8:00 pm. PT and will also be made available on the Amazon Music app and Amazon Music Twitch.

IMAX will also present the concert as a livestreamed one-night-only event at select U.S. theaters.

Why It Is Happening: Hoover was the co-founder of the Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples and was sentenced to six life sentences for ordering the 1973 killing of a rival drug dealer. In 1997, he was convicted on additional charges tied to his gang activities, including murder, conspiracy, extortion and money laundering.

West requested clemency for Hoover during a 2018 meeting with President Donald Trump, but he was turned down. The concert is designed to call attention to the work of prison sentencing reform organizations including Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0 and Uptown People’s Law Center.

The concert also marks the first new collaboration between West and Drake after their resolving of a longstanding feud last month, and is West's first headlining concert in five years.

“We’re extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about, and to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

Photo: Kanye West, photographed by Super 45 | Música Independiente / Flickr Creative Commons