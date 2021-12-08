Apple To Finance And Release Elizabeth Holmes Biopic Starring Jennifer Lawrence

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Original Films is providing the studio backing and distribution for “Bad Blood,” a film based on the rise and fall of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

What Happened: Deadline reports the project will be written and directed by Adam McKay, with Jennifer Lawrence playing the embattled entrepreneur and co-producing the film.

“Bad Blood” was developed by Legendary Pictures and has been in the planning stages for years. Lawrence signed on to the project in 2016 and at one point the film was being slated for production and distribution through Comcast Corp.’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Pictures.

McKay and Lawrence have also partnered on “Don’t Look Up,” an apocalyptic all-star comedy that opens on Dec. 10. Will Ferrell also has co-producing credit on “Bad Blood,” which will mark the first time that he is collaborating with McKay since their highly publicized split as producing partners in 2019 following a string of hit movies.

Why It Matters: Holmes became the focus of investor attention through Theranos, which promised to revolutionize the blood testing process. By 2014, she ranked 110th on the Forbes 400, which hailed her as the world's youngest self-made female billionaire, running a company valued at $9 billion.

However, her technology was exposed as unreliable and in June 2018 she was indicted by a federal grand jury with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud related to the decline and fall of Theranos. Holmes pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and her trial is now underway.

Photo: Elizabeth Holmes at the 2015 Fortune Global Forum, via Flickr / Creative Commons