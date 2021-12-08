FDA Asks Chembio Additional Data On HIV-Syphilis Test For CLIA Waiver
- Chembio Diagnostics Inc's (NASDAQ: CEMI) said that on December 1, it received an FDA notice for additional data related to Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) waiver submission for the DPP HIV-Syphilis test system.
- In the SEC filing, the Company notes that seeking additional data will extend, for a currently undeterminable period, the process for seeking a CLIA waiver for the DPP HIV-Syphilis test system.
- Also, the BARDA contract dated December 2, 2020, expired under its terms on December 2, 2021.
- Chembio earned a total of $12.5 million in grant income under the BARDA Agreement of the $12.7 million available.
- Price Action: CEMI shares are down 0.27% at $1.82 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
