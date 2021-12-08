 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Asks Chembio Additional Data On HIV-Syphilis Test For CLIA Waiver
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 1:25pm   Comments
Share:
FDA Asks Chembio Additional Data On HIV-Syphilis Test For CLIA Waiver
  • Chembio Diagnostics Inc's (NASDAQ: CEMI) said that on December 1, it received an FDA notice for additional data related to Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) waiver submission for the DPP HIV-Syphilis test system. 
  • In the SEC filing, the Company notes that seeking additional data will extend, for a currently undeterminable period, the process for seeking a CLIA waiver for the DPP HIV-Syphilis test system. 
  • Also, the BARDA contract dated December 2, 2020, expired under its terms on December 2, 2021. 
  • Chembio earned a total of $12.5 million in grant income under the BARDA Agreement of the $12.7 million available.
  • Also See: Chembio Diagnostics' DPP COVID-19 Antigen Test Approved In South Africa.
  • Price Action: CEMI shares are down 0.27% at $1.82 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics' DPP COVID-19 Antigen Test Approved In South Africa
Chembio Files For FDA Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Antigen Test
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Atea Sinks On Termination Of Roche Contract, Pfizer CFO To Retire, GSK-Vir Bag $1B Contract To Supply COVID Antibody Treatment
25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
92 Biggest Movers From Friday
64 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com