Why Are Stagwell Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ: STGW) subsidiary Stagwell Media Network has expanded leadership, focusing on partnerships, innovation, investment models, and accountability to help clients navigate changes in the media landscape and fuel market-leading growth.
- The critical appointments included Jon Schaaf as Global Chief Investment Officer, Shannon Pruitt as Global Chief Content Officer, and Rick Acampora as Global Chief Client Officer.
- "This team has invaluable experience in creatively developing and activating forward-thinking strategies and partnerships that deliver meaningful growth for businesses," said James Townsend, Global CEO of Stagwell Media Network. "Together, and with the expansive Stagwell community, they will collaborate with publishers and media partners to construct opportunities that our agencies can uniquely bring to our clients."
- Stagwell Media Network is home to over 2,500 experts with an expansive global footprint across 40 offices in 20 countries, managing close to $5 billion in media.
- Price Action: STGW shares traded higher by 9.46% at $9.26 on the last check Wednesday.
