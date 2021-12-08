 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Radius Health Stock Stares At 52-Week Low After Disappointing Abaloparatide Transdermal Data In Osteoporosis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Share:
Radius Health Stock Stares At 52-Week Low After Disappointing Abaloparatide Transdermal Data In Osteoporosis

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUSposted topline data from Phase 3 wearABLe study evaluating the non-inferiority (NI) of abaloparatide transdermal system (abalo-TDS) compared to abaloparatide subcutaneous injection (Tymlos) in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.

  • The study did not meet its primary endpoint of NI for abalo-TDS 300ug vs. Tymlos 80 ug in the percent change from baseline in lumbar spine (LS) bone mineral density (BMD) at 12 months based on a NI margin of 2.0%.
  • On the secondary endpoint, the percent change in total hip and femoral neck BMD at 12 months vs. baseline was - Abalo-TDS group (2% and 1.9%) versus Tymlos group: (3.7% and 3.4%).
  • The incidence of severe or serious treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAE) was similar in both groups.
  • More subjects in the abalo-TDS group reported TEAEs related to the application site compared to the Tymlos group.
  • The wearABLe study data and technical details are to be analyzed and utilized as a basis for future abalo-TDS plans.
  • Price Action: RDUS shares are down 38.40% at $8.86 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RDUS)

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Radius Health
Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Radius Health
Analyst Ratings For Radius Health
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Turns Lower; Sesen Bio Shares Surge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com