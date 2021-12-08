 Skip to main content

Confluent Seeks To Raise $1B Via Private Institutional Debt Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 7:45am   Comments
  • Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) proposed to offer $1.0 billion convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private institutional placement.
  • The initial purchasers of the notes have 13 days to issue up to an additional $100.0 million notes.
  • The notes will be general unsecured obligations of Confluent and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. 
  • The notes will be convertible into cash, shares, or a combination of cash and shares of Confluent. 
  • Confluent will use a portion of the offering proceeds over capped call transactions. The capped call transactions will help reduce the potential dilution to Confluent shares upon any conversion of notes.
  • Confluent will use the remaining proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes. 
  • Confluent may also use a portion for acquisitions and strategic investments.
  • Confluent is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the company's applications, systems, and data layers around a real-time central nervous system. 
  • The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services.
  • Price Action: CFLT shares traded lower by 5.60% at $69 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

